Gooey bake to get teeth stuck into

This salted caramel brownie recipe from Laura’s Fudge features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

In the book she said: “It is a wonderful dish that provides such joy for me and my family.

“It’s a show-stopper bake that will wow even the pickiest of pickers.

“These brownies are so gooey and rich, making any mouth water!”

Preparation time is 40 minutes, cooking time 20 minutes and this recipe makes 18 brownies.

INGREDIENTS

for the salted caramel sauce

200g granulated sugar

100g butter

120ml double cream

1tsp Maldon salt

for the brownie mixture

185g dark chocolate

185g butter

3 eggs

275g caster sugar

85g plain flour

40g cocoa powder

Method

For the salted caramel sauce

Place the sugar in a deep pan set over a medium heat. Stir constantly until all the sugar is dissolved and a golden brown colour.

Remove from the heat and add the butter (cubed).

Be careful as the mixture will be aggressive and bubble when ingredients are added.

Stir the butter in for about a minute and then drizzle in the cream, taking your time whilst stirring.

Add the salt and set aside.

For the brownie mixture, preheat the oven to 180°c. Grease and line a baking tin (35 x 24cm).

Place the chocolate and butter in a large glass bowl.

Melt the butter and chocolate together over a pan of simmering water.

Set aside.

In another bowl, using a mixer or hand-held whisk, whisk the eggs and sugar until the mixture is mousse-like.

Add the butter and chocolate, and mix until all is combined.

Sift the flour and cocoa powder into the mixture and fold in with a large spoon.

Add the mixture to the lined baking tray and even it out.

Once this is done, add spoonfuls of the salted caramel sauce drizzling it all over the top.

You can also feather the sauce into the brownie mixture using a fork.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Allow to cool in the tin for 30 minutes.

Cut up however you like, and either serve with some naughty clotted cream or store in an airtight tin for a delicious treat.

n The Sheffield Cookbook is available to buy from Amazon, Waterstone’s and all venues which are featured in the book.