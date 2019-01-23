Chef Rupert Rowley - who has led the kitchen at the region’s only Michelin starred restaurant for more than a decade – has left to take up a new role.

Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Derbyshire, has held its coveted star for more than two decades.

Former head chef Rupert Rowley joined the restaurant and hotel in 2002.

He is studying for a master's degree in international hospitality management at Sheffield Hallam University, and his new role as development chef at MSK Ingredients based in Chesterfield will allow him to teach students at the university as a guest lecturer.

Norman Dinsdale, who leads the hospitality modules at Hallam, said: “I’ve known Rupert for quite a while now and following a highly successful culinary career he approached me a couple of years ago to discuss his future options.

“In particular, he was looking for a route into teaching so that he might contribute to future knowledge of the industry.

“He was really concerned that he did not have a first degree, as he termed it - only NVQ’s or City & Guilds qualifications – so true of many chefs who have risen through the ranks following college training.

“As Rupert is nearing the end of his master’s degree he is looking forward to delivering a couple of guest lecture spots to our final year culinary arts students and I look forward to him sharing his vast knowledge with our students.”

At Fischer’s , former sous chef James Payne has now taken on the role of head chef.

Owner Max Fischer said that he and Rupert had “done it all” over the years.

He added: “We are well set up, I’ve been cooking for 50 years and I will carry on cooking so we haven’t got a problem.”

On Twitter, Rupert wrote: “After nearly 17 years behind the stoves at Fischer's, I have cooked my last meal.

“I would like to thank all the fantastic people I have worked with over the years, far too many to mention.”

Hallam’s hospitality department has collaborated with Fischer’s before.

In March there will be a repeat of the successful pop up restaurant which was organised with Max Fischer, giving Sheffield residents the chance to experience Michelin style dining in the city centre.

The pop ups also allow Hallam catering students to work alongside the expert, giving them high level experience and guidance.

MSK Ingredients supplies specialist ingredients and “molecular gastronomy” tools and training to the industry.