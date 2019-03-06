Some of Sheffield's newest restaurants – and the biggest line up yet – are taking part in a special event where diners can eat from just £5 this month.

Foodies will be able to dine out from just a fiver at around 40 restaurants as Dine Sheffield returns from March 14-28.

This is the fourth time Dine Sheffield, a celebration of the city centre’s booming dining scene, with cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs offering bespoke set menus for just £5, £10 or £15, has taken place.

More than 40 restaurants have signed up to the scheme this time, the biggest number yet.

And included in the list are new openings such as Ambulo, which has just been launched at the Millennium Gallery by Arctic Monkey Matt Helders and the team behind cocktail bar Public, as well as Kollective cafe at the Site Gallery.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “This is the fourth time Sheffield BID has brought Dine Sheffield to the city centre and it has become a real highlight on the foodie calendar.

“During Dine Sheffield thousands of diners visit Sheffield city centre to try out new restaurants or revisit an old favourite. This Dine Sheffield we have welcomed ten new restaurants to the event, a testament to Sheffield’s growing restaurant scene.”

Other independent restaurants taking part include the popular Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen, Sakushi and the Common Room. Vouchers can be downloaded for free online and redeemed at restaurants during the fortnight, inspired by a similar scheme in New York.

The scheme is delivered by Sheffield Business Improvement District as a flagship event of Alive After Five, a strategy to transform the early evening economy by promoting food and drink, shopping and leisure available from 5pm.

More than 6,000 people took part in the restaurant scheme last year. To download vouchers, visit www.dinesheffield.co.uk.

Here is the full list of Sheffield city centre restaurants taking part this month:

The Botanist

Cafe Rouge Sheffield

Craft & Dough

Pieminister

Forum Kitchen + Bar

The Devonshire

The Common Room

Birdhouse Tea Bar & Kitchen

Smoke BBQ

Sakushi

Revolucion de Cuba

The Light Cinema

FirePit Rocks

Bankers Draft JD Wetherspoon

Bloo 88

Kollective coffee and kitchen

OHM

Inox

Silversmiths Restaurant

Blend Cook Eat Share CIC

Bill's

California Fresh

Great Gatsby

Ambulo

Public

Caffe Castello

Café Totem

Marmadukes

Crucible Corner

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Unit

El Paso

Bungalows and Bears

Cavells

The Roebuck

Wellies

Browns

Bamboo Door

Fahrenheit