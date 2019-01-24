Here's how you can get free beer and tasty chicken meals in Sheffield

Lovers of chicken and beer are in for a treat at two of the city centre's food and drink venues.

Walkabout, based on Carver Street, have introduced a new chicken-based menu, while a selection of free beers are on offer at nearby BrewDog, Devonshire Street.

Customers at Walkout can pick from half a bird, double half a bird, crispy wings or ripped chicken burger with their choice of sticky barbecue, peri peri, chilli and garlic or hot buffalo sauce. The roast chicken is then charred once it has been caramelised for maximum flavour.

The chicken can be paired with a variety of side dishes, including a number of classics, from corn on the cob to onion rings and garlic bread, as well as a selection of delicious loaded fries: cheese, ham and tomato salsa; barbecue pulled pork or Stilton and Frank’s hot sauce.

By booking a place on one of BrewDog’s free Bar Stool Beer Schools, beer fans can beat the January blues with a free flight of four tasters of the Scottish brewer’s headliner beers.

Each free 30-minute session gives attendees an introduction to different beer styles including their history, as well as a guided exploration through the various aspects of beer tasting such as aroma, flavour and colour.

The chicken menu is available at Walkabout for a limited time. Book a place at BrewDog's schools.