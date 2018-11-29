Here's how you could appear on the next series of TV's Masterchef: The Professionals

Calling all Sheffield chefs as applications open for the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Have you been glued to the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals and think you would like to give it a go?

Have you got what it takes to impress the Masterchef judges?

Well, chefs in Sheffield can now apply for the next series of the hit BBC two show which sees professionals compete to be crowned the Masterchef champion.

Applicants must be professional chefs aged 20 or above on April 29 2019 and must have the right to live and work in the UK (including Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands).

They must also have worked for at least two years as a chef in a professional kitchen and/or have the following minimum qualifications: NVQ level 3, 706/1 and 706/2 or equivalent.

Anyone who has always had a passion for cooking and believe they have what it takes is encouraged to apply.

The competition show, produced for the BBC by Shine TV, follows professional chefs as they compete in a series of challenges for top chefs Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti as well as Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace.

Those who wish to apply need to fill out this application form.