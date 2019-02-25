Homemade food and a warm welcome guaranteed at Sheffield Country Market

Every Saturday morning, you will find lots of homemade produce on a Broomhill Road – including meat pies, lentil bakes and chutneys.

They are sold on the Sheffield Country Market, which has been running for over 35 years.

It is now held on Spooner Road, Broomhill. There you will find fresh traditional baking from local makers, with no added preservatives, sitting alongside new recipes and current trends.

There are wholesome soups and sticky toffee puddings, meat pies and lentil bakes, not to mention marmalades, lemon curd and chutney.

Gill Crawshaw, Sheffield Country Market manager, said: “Visitors can be assured of a warm welcome every week at the market.

“Special diets can be catered for and items can be made to order. You get to meet the makers and bakers in person.

“You can take time too to browse the handcrafted cards and gifts and have a drink and some toast – with homemade bread and marmalade of course.

The Sheffield Country Market is just one of the Country Markets which are held at venues across the country each week.

The Country Markets are 100 years old later this year. It will mark the centenary of what started as Women’s Institute Markets, which sold home made and home grown produce, usually once a week, at a local venue.

Gill said although times have changed since the markets first started the principle of wanting quality homemade food remains.

Gill said: “With the aid of food mixers, blenders, digital thermometers and the like there is little resemblance to those kitchens of years ago

“Today market producers are classed as ‘artisan’ bakers, kitchens are registered, allergens are labelled and temperatures are recorded, but the demand for good quality food that is not mass produced is growing.”

This local produce can also be found at street markets held throughout the year at Nether Edge, Sharrowvale and Crookes.

For more information, please visit the official South Yorkshire Country Markets website at www.sycountrymarkets.co.uk.

Enquires from new traders are welcome, and everyone is invited to visit the markets. The Spooner Road market will be held from 9am to noon every Saturday.