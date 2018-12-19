Is this the best roast dinner in Sheffield? 

On a cold winters’ afternoon, we arrived at The Devonshire in the centre of the city for some warmth and a hearty roast.

The elegant décor inside is in keeping with the Georgian townhouse The Devonshire has made home.

The Devonshire,Divison Street,Sheffield City Centre...Pictured is the Roast Turkey on the Xmas Menu......Pic Steve Ellis

The walls are charmingly decorated with old fashioned framed photographs and empty bottles and dressed for the season with festoon lights.

We had a reserved seat by the tinselled window, looking out on the bustling Devonshire Street. When we got inside, Christmas crackers were on the table waiting to be pulled, which was a nice touch.

Reviews online say they do ‘the best roast dinners in Sheffield’, and as roast dinner connoisseurs we were keen to test this out as thoroughly as possible. Could it really be true?

Booking was simple enough, although they were fully booked for Friday, we got in easily on Saturday afternoon.

The Devonshire,Divison Street,Sheffield City Centre...Pictured is the Chocolate Torte and Xmas Pudding on the Xmas Menu......Pic Steve Ellis

We had already chosen from the tempting three-course Christmas menu before our visit which meant everything went very smoothly on the day.

All ingredients are also sourced locally and there was a good variety of choice for vegetarian, gluten free, vegan and lactose free needs as well for each course.

We also noticed The Devonshire were celebrating Veganuary throughout the whole of January with a month of plant-based dishes.

My friend and I both chose the Yorkshire cheddar fondue with herb pastry twists for starters.

The Devonshire,Divison Street,Sheffield City Centre...Pictured is the Salmon on the Xmas Menu......Pic Steve Ellis

Staff were friendly, casual and capable which made us feel right at home.

The crackers were good fun and it was not a long wait before our starters arrived.

The fondue was gorgeous and came with a side of rocket and the two pastries were mouth-watering accompaniments although, it left us wanting a bit more of the pastries or some bread to make the most of the fondue.

As we waited for our mains, a waiter asked if we wanted to request some Christmas tunes, at which, of course, we took the opportunity to put on some Last Christmas by Wham.

The Devonshire, Divison Street, Sheffield City Centre...Pictured is the Cheddar Fondue on the Xmas Menu......Pic Steve Ellis

The mains were as appetising as we had imagined. My roast Yorkshire bronze turkey came with a bonus pig in a blanket, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and red cabbage with a pot of gravy.

The turkey was thickly sliced and tender and the batonnet cut carrots and parsnips were flavoursome.

Roast potatoes are my favourite part of a Sunday dinner and these goose fat and garlic roast versions, too, were good. In all it was a great plate but could have been even better with a bit more seasoning.

For mains my friend chose the pan-fried fillet of salmon with black onion seed crust, sweet potato puree and tarragon butter.

She said the salmon was ‘beautiful’ and was very envious of my roast potatoes.

We offered more Christmas tunes as a waitress placed a candle on our table and took in the buzzing atmosphere. It was getting later into the afternoon and the place became very popular.

Puddings had to be Christmas pudding with rum sauce and I went for the chocolate and raspberry torte with black cherry ice cream.

They looked amazing, presentation wise.

The raspberry and chocolate torte was rich and went well with the black cherry ice cream and the Christmas pudding was ‘really good’.

The Devonshire, formerly known as The Old House, has been on the block for a while.

It is run by Sheffield-based True North Brew Co, who own a number of pubs, bars and restaurants across the city including institutions such as the Waggon & Horses, in Millhouses, The Forum and the Common Room, both also on Devonshire Street, and The Riverside, on Kelham Island.

True North also have its own gin distillery, brewery and coffee roastery.

Their True North dry gin is also the first to be distilled in the Steel city in more than 100 years and comes in a selection of limited editions, including The Devonshire’s own edition.

During the time it has been open, The Devonshire has built up an impressive reputation for gin, and known by some as a ‘ginporium’. They stock more than 120 different gins and vermouths, as well as cocktails, wines and beers. They also hold monthly gin schools so people can learn how to make their own drinks using different flavours.

Browsing at the rest of the menu, The Devonshire has a lot to offer with a range of deals and events including 25 per cent off on Mondays to help beat the blues, jazz and gin nights, open mic evenings, bottomless brunches and boasts ‘the best pies in town’, which are all homemade.

We are keen to come back to try their breakfasts on our next visit.

For this trip, the bill came to a total of £57.90, not bad for two three course meals and two soft drinks.

Overall, the experience was great and the food was very well priced but the jury is still out on the best roast in Sheffield.

The Devonshire, 113-117 Devonshire Street

Tel: 0114 276 6002

See next week’s Telegraph for our top ten food reviews of the year.