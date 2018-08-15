Last of the summer wine - eight drinks to toast August with

It may have cooled down outside, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the summer.

Here are eight drinks to toast it with.

n La Belle Angele, Sauvignon Blanc, £8.99, Majestic

You have to stand out from the Sauvignon Blanc crowd to make an impression and this wine does.

With an appealingly pale yellow colour. you are drawn to its fruity aromas.

n Cleefs Reserve 2017 Chardonnay,£12.99, Lamorbey Wine

This chardonnay of the Stellenbosch area, home to scores of wine estates in South Africa, is produced on a family-owned farm. It’s a fine white with strong fruit aromas of apple and pear and a fresh, crisp taste.

n Earth’s Essence Chenin Blanc, £9.99, Ocado, Aldi

This is easy drinking. It is more subtle than most whites, which some may say is down to the lack of sulphites or preservatives. There’s also a shiraz version, which fares better on flavour and has a cheeky bouquet with hints of roobios.

n 2017 Nero Oro Appassimento Sicilian Nero d’Avola, £9.99, Majestic

You could go to Sicily on holiday, or you could try this sensual red. The intensely strong fruits are due to dried grapes being used in the process. Dark and inviting.

n Jawbox small batch classic gin, £30, Tesco , M&S

Chase the dying embers of summer with a cocktail made using this crisp and flavoursome gin. On its own, there are hints of pepper and citrus. It’s also lovely with ginger or even as the base for a refreshing mojito.

n Jean Luc Columbo Les Collines de Laure Rouge 2016, £14.20, Harrods

This flavoursome red wine boasted cigar box flavours with a refined finish. A complex taste from first sip to last.

n La Belle Angela rose, £8.99, Majestic

This is a light, dry and fresh rose with subtle and delicate floral flavours which make it easy to drink.