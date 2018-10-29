Learn to cook with Sheffield couple’s YouTube channel 

A Sheffield couple have launched their own cooking classes on YouTube.

Jefferson and Joanne Oldfield aim their digital workshops at people who do not know how to cook, and need to start with the basics.

The pair, of Dinnington, came up with the idea after Jefferson turned to healthy eating to lose weight and wanted to pass on their knowledge.

Their videos – filmed in their kitchen – are online under the name ‘Learn to Cook With Jo.’

The couple are particularly keen to reach teenagers and introduce them to the benefits of eating a healthy diet.

Jefferson, who along with Joanne took classes at Jamie Oliver’s Ministry of Food in Rotherham, said: “We like cooking and want other people to be able to do it as well.

“Some people really don’t know how to cook at all – teenagers for example. All they are bothered about is McDonald’s and fast food. I really do hope that we are meeting a gap in the market.”

The dishes whipped up by the couple for the camera so far, since they took their hobby online in July. have included a hearty vegetable soup and a crustless quiche.

Jefferson films the action and Jo works as the chef in front of the camera.

Jo was hoping to look at a courgette gratin as her next dish and said they were looking at new recipes to try all the time.

Follow @learn_to_cook_with_jo on Instagram, or search for the videos on Youtube and GooglePlus.