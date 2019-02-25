Lots of lovely local produce

A city-based vegan chocolate company have been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Truffle Pig, which produces hand-crafted fairtrade vegan chocolates, have been shortlisted for the Free From Food Awards.

Their double chocolate truffles have been shortlisted in the confectionery and chocolate category.

The winners will be announced at a party in central London on Wednesday, March 20.

Lily Gaskell, owner and chocolatier of Truffle Pig, said: “We are a proud Sheffield business and I would love to shout loud and proud about it.”

Awards director, Michelle Berriedale-Johnson, said: “‘Nobody would ever realise that the products we are judging are ‘freefrom – so good is the quality of freefrom food these days.”

You can also try more food from other Sheffield traders this weekend at two other regular events; The Peddler Night Market and the Fox Valley Farmers Market. The Peddler Market will return tomorrow and Saturday, from 5pm to 11pm tomorrow and 2pm to 11pm on Saturday, on Burton Road.

There will be a variety of craft food on offer, including produce from two new traders Dick's Smokehouse and Döner Summer.

The Fox Valley Farmers Market will be held on Saturday in Stocksbridge between 9am and 3pm. As usual, the event will showcase some of the best produce on offer from local makers – and it will all be available to buy.