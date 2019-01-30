Mexican cantina urges its Sheffield customers to ‘go naked’

Eco-warriors in Sheffield can now enjoy a naked takeaway...

The independent Street Food Chef has knocked 25p off the price of all carry-out hot drinks and meals for customers who take their own containers and cups to Arundel Street and Sharrow Vale Road locations.

“We are on a mission to cut down on waste and will be rewarding customers who help us,” said Street Food Chef boss Richard Golland.

“Anyone coming for takeaways can bring their own containers, help reduce the use of unnecessary packaging, and save themselves 25p too.”

The company has used compostable plates and biodegradable bags for its eat-out customers since launching in 2010 and have turned their focus to doing away with as much disposable plastic as possible.