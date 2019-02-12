Mouth watering food was well worth a special trip up Pudding Pie Hill

Any eatery sited on Pudding Pie Hill has got to arouse an interest, and this one offers panoramic views too.

What’s the story?

Goats cheese and cauliflower cheese tart at the Fox and Goose Inn

There has been a hostelry at the site of the Fox and Goose Inn, Wigley, for over 600 years, it is said, with its name derived from a board game, fox and geese, played by monks. Recreated by the now gastro-pub and wedding venue, the game can be enjoyed today in the snug. The Inn is cosy, with low beamed ceilings in its bar with dining area, while its ‘orangery’ has the view.

First impressions?

Warmth and a blazing fire were great to walk in to on a bitter, windy day. The layout is appealing and although not open for long when we arrived, some tables were occupied already.

We had to wait a while to be acknowledged at the bar, but once free, the barman quickly delivered menus and a corner table. There weren’t many tables to be had as at least a couple were reserved.

What was on the menu?

Not a vast Sunday menu, but something for everyone including four choices of roast - all Highfield meats reared close to the Inn, including a signature 42-day aged roasted sirloin of Derbyshire beef. You could also have a ‘quad’ of meats for £3.50 extra.

They looked the business but we opted for pan fried mackerel fillet with smoked mackerel mash and a sweet and spicy beetroot sauce, and a delicious goats cheese with cauliflower cheese tart. These followed a creamy broccoli and stilton soup and a plentiful prawn cocktail, that both came with warm and surprisingly light home-made chunks of bread.

Any highlights?

We couldn’t rave enough over the mackerel and the tart. The combination of mackerel with its smoky, salty tang and the beetroot sauce was fantastic.

Room for improvement?

As far as the food goes, we thoroughly enjoyed it and found no fault. A shared spiced apple crumble lived up to the exceptional quality of what had gone before.

Was it value for money?

Portions were generous, we loved the food, so yes.

How was the service?

We were served politely and were not waiting long between courses.

Is everyone catered for here?

Yes there was enough choice to suit all tastes, and the menu changes each week…

Would you return or recommend to a friend?

We would. Really enjoyed the food…mouth-watering!