‘Mystery’ gin festival heading to Penistone

A gin festival with mystery surprises is to take place close to Sheffield next year.

The event dedicated to all things Mother’s Ruin is set to be held in Penistone in April.

The festival is to feature over 50 of the best gins from around the world available – each served with complimentary garnishes and mixers. Industry experts are running gin masterclasses for visitors and gin distillers are offering samples.

“We wanted to provide a gin festival with a twist,” explains Jon Gilbert, who is one of the organisers of the Mystery Gin Festival.

“As well as the steampunk decor and Victorian vibe, we have a few mysterious surprises up our sleeves, too.”

The event is planned for Friday 27 & Saturday 28 April .

Tickets cost £12.80 and include entry, plus a gin and tonic on arrival at Penistone Community Centre.

Visit www.mysterygin.festival.co.uk.

On the subject of spirits, True North Brew Co is now branching to make its own Sheffield Vodka.

The spirit is crafted in a small batch copper pot still and infused with lemon peel, cracked black pepper and Sheffield Honey. It also has another not so secret ingredient...

A spokesman said: “The water used to make vodka is also crucial to the taste.

“True North are lucky to have access to the water of the Peaks, famous for its unique minerals which enhance the drinks made with it.”

Cocktail fans can also pick up a Christmas present at Sheffield’s All Bar One. Mixologist Missy Flynn has created ​a range of cocktails based on the biggest trends in food this year.