Visitors from across the country have been flocking to see the exciting new Sheffield exhibition by street artist Phlegm.

And now they can raise a toast to the world famous artist after taking in the Mausoleum of the Giants with a new special drink.

The new stout

Giants, created by True North Brew Co, is a six per cent stout with seven malts, and is on sale at venues including The Devonshire in the city centre, just minutes away from the exhibition of giant sculptures in a former industrial factory on Milton Street.

Head brewer Dean Hollingworth said: ‘We are proud to be a local brewery, based in Sheffield city centre, so to be able to collaborate with artist Phlegm to produce a brand new stout is a fantastic opportunity to truly showcase the talent Sheffield has to offer.’

Phlegm - known as the Sheffield Banksy - said: “I was lucky enough to get a whistle stop tour of Dean’s brewing empire! A lot of time goes into just one brew, I’ll be drinking the humble pint with a whole new appreciation. It’s been a pleasure creating Giants with True North to coincide with Mausoleum of the Giants, a perfect opportunity to support local business and produce.”

As part of the collaboration, his Giants design will be featured across four beer mats to make a single image. Phlegm will do a unique drawing on one set which will go to auction for the Lord Mayor’s charity.

The Phlegm beer mats you can collect from True North venues in Sheffield

Follow True North Brew Co on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to look out for the chance to bid.

For more details on Mausoleum of the Giants – including opening times – visit https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/giant-sculptures-of-mysterious-creatures-coming-to-sheffield-and-this-is-where-you-can-see-them-1-9642603

The Phlegm beer mats you can collect from True North venues in Sheffield