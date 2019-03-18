New fixed priced dinner menu launched at Sheffield’s Bill’s restaurant 

Some of the dishes you can enjoy on the new menu at Bill's
Fancy a good meal after work without breaking the bank?

Enjoy casual bistro food at Bill’s in Sheffield for less with the launch of a new fixed price menu.

There are plenty of vegetarian dishes on the menu too

Choose from five starters, five mains and four desserts at  £16.50 for two courses and £19.50 for three.

We loved the crispy chicken and sesame gyoza-style dumplings for starters and that there is a dish of the day special for mains.

Desserts were also impressive, with an incredibly chewy, triple chocolate brownie and warm mini cinnamon doughnuts with a divine salted caramel dipping sauce. 

For vegans there is crispy fried cauliflower to start, and a twist on beef Wellington with the Bill’s Wellington –  carrot, cashew nut and mushroom wellington with butterbean mash. 