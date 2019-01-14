New food tours to launch in Sheffield’s Kelham Island this year 

They take place in cities around the world, from Bangkok to Belfast.

Food tours are popular ways for tourists to explore a city, and to showcase a destination's eating out credentials, whether the attraction is home-brewed beer or bowls of steaming noodles.

Now Sheffield is getting in on the act, with the launch of a new Kelham Island food tour, which is believed to be the city’s first.

Sophie Barber, who works in restaurant and hospitality marketing, came up with the idea after moving back to Sheffield from the south last year and discovering how the area had rapidly developed.

She said: "I found so much was happening in Kelham Island and spoke to Sophie at Sheffield Cheesemasters, we did a tasting event together, and then I thought it would be great to have a food tour.

“It’s to showcase the brilliant food and drink producers there are on the island, like Bullion (an artisan bean to bar chocolatier in Kelham Island)

“Food tours are happening everywhere, even a few years ago you wouldn’t have thought of doing them in Sheffield as it wasn’t a food and drink destination.”

Sophie has had much interest in the tours from food-lovers , and businesses signed up so far include Sheffield Cheesemasters, Bullion, Forge coffee, Camm Street Bakery on Gibraltar Street and Elm Sheffield a few doors down.

She is in talks with more and planning a soft launch for friends and family at the end of January.

Once up and running, there will be scheduled tours on Saturdays, and private tours available for work away days or parties.

Sophie said there could be the potential to expand to different parts of the city.

She added: “Among a lot of new businesses there is a real enthusiasm for working together.”

To find out more, visit www.kelhamislandfoodtours.co.uk.

