New free gin festival to replace cancelled Sheffield event that left hundreds disappointed

Hundreds of gin fans were disappointed when a festival dedicated to the spirit in Sheffield was cancelled earlier this year.

Organisers of the Gin Festival Limited event in Kelham Island went into administration, leaving ticket holders without an event, or a refund, across the country.

But now a new - and free to attend - gin festival has been lined up to replace it, on the same weekend, in Sheffield.

New events company Roister is putting on the festival, which will feature more than 100 gins, and also be in Kelham Island.

It is run by Vic Bains, who also owns The Keys pub at Hoyland, Barnsley, which has an annual gin festival, large in house gin selection and its own vintage mobile gin bar made from a converted horse box!

He said: “It’s fantastic news for those who bought tickets to the cancelled event as our event is free for all.

“There’s also and option on arrival to buy a festival goblet with a G&T of your choice for just £8.00.

“We are making this such good value to encourage everyone to join us on our Zero Waste Journey and reduce the use of plastic and the festival.”

The Kelham Island Gin Festival will take place on September 21 and 22 at Kelham Island Museum.

There will also be street food, live music and a pop up gin shop. Masterclasses and specialised gin tasting sessions can be booked in advance.

Vic added: “Pardon the pun, but the thirst for knowledge of gin is starting to rival that of wine.

“I’ve been running gin festivals for several years now and the public are really becoming expert in the subtleties found in every gin variety.”

There will also be yet another gin and rum festival on the same weekend - as part of the Taste of Independent Sheffield weekend on Fargate and in the city centre.

More details are on the event’s Facebook page.