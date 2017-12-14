New slice of lunchtime street food in Sheffield

Office workers in Sheffield city centre have one more excuse for a lunch break...

A new food event taking place in Orchard Square every Thursday and Friday aims to showcase street food traders from across the north, while encouraging people to take a break from the daily grind.

Nicola Groom, from organiser Temporary Events, said: “The general idea came from research published recently about how taking a lunch break can increase productivity and sustain concentration through the day but with only one in five people actually taking a break at lunch.

“This in turn brings about a better well-being, not only in the office but in life in general.

“With this in mind, we are looking at other potential sites to introduce Temporary Street Eats so that everyone benefits.”

For now, the regular trader is The Al Fresco Pizza Company, which serves up freshly cooked dough every Thursday and Friday between 12-2pm - although it will be Fridays only in January.

Specials have included cheesy garlic bread and a pulled pork pizza.

There is also outdoor seating so diners don’t have to race back to eat at their desks and can eat al fresco.

Nicola, who is also the founder of the monthly food pop up Temporary Restaurant, added: “We are looking at introducing new food vendors into the mix from January.

“This will hopefully give new street food vendors an opportunity to showcase their talents and also give well versed street food vendors a place to come and try out new dishes and build up their Sheffield following.”

n Meanwhole in Chesterfield, there is a final chance to pick up food gifts from the artisan market this weekend.

Traders sell everything from locally reared meat to home baked cookies and the event runs from 10.30am until 4pm on Sunday December 17 in the town centre. There is also free parking.