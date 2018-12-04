New vegan centre in Sheffield is the first of its kind

A new vegan social centre – said to be the first of its kind in the UK and Europe – has opened in Sheffield.

Heartcure Collective has transformed a former warehouse in the city centre and took two years to bring to fruition.

The centre will focus on animal rights, sustainability and the environment, plus human rights by helping to support people with mental health by offering support sessions.

They will also offer free plant based cooking classes to those on low income.

It featuring Vibes Food Co - a ‘vegan subway’, whole foods and coffee shop, Zero waste shop Zero Hero, ethical clothing store Wild Ones, a library and children’s area.

Heartcure Collective is a non profit, community interest company, with profits used to sustain the centre and help other charities.

“Through hosting workshops, talks, film screenings and events the centre hopes to empower people to create change in the world”, said a spokesman.

The centre has been backed by social investors KeyFund who helped them in the crucial final stages of the project.

Couch on Ecclesall Road is getting in the Christmas spirit of giving.

Customers who take a food bank item to the cafe next Monday December 10 will receive a free tea or coffee in return .

Late night snacking just got easier, as Deliveroo is now offering extended hours until 2am in Sheffield, on orders from certain food outlets, including Taco Bell and Papa John’s pizz.