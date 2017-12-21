Nine drinks to add sparkle to celebrations

Still looking for the perfect drinks for your festivities? Here are nine to try.

n Laborie Blanc de Blanc Brut (£15.95,slurp.co.uk)

This is a delightfully, dangerously drinkable fizz, creamy and elegant at an affordable price point.

n Greenall’s Sloe Gin (

Gin’s popularity shows no sign of slowing down, and this would make a top gift for fans.

It can served neat over ice, with tonic or in cocktails, and has cherry and marzipan tones.

n KWV Cruxland truffle gin (£27, Morrisons)

What flavour combination will they think of next? This infused gin is a luxurious option packed with botanical s and aromas from South Africa, where it was created.

n Nuy Red Muskadel (£10.95, thewinesociety.co.uk)

This South African classic is full of surprises as its pale pink colour belies a powerful flavour which means it can be so much more than a dessert wine.

n Villa Maria Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc (£13.50, Majestic, Tesco)

Light, zesty and fresh this has great flavours of passion fruit and citrus. A classy and elegant white.

n Villa Maria Private Bin Pino Grigio (£10.45, Asda, Waitrose)

This has been a staple diet wine for Brits for years - mellow, not too dry and value for money. White meats go well with it, but why not with NZ lamb for the full antipodean experience?

n Cava Sumarroca El Gran Amigo Gran Reserva, 2012, (£10.95, thewinesociety.co.uk)

This fine fizz is more gentle than many cavas with character from three years ageing, and a lemony palate.

n Gosset Grande Réserve(£50, finewinesellers.co.uk, TheDrinkShop.com)

From the oldest wine house in champagne, this is a fresh, full mix of three vintages and a true treat to make merry with a special someone, containing real bubbles rather than a pale fizz.

Treat yourself.