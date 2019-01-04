Pay as you feel and save food from the bin with Sheffield Chinese bistro 

It’s January and the pennies are tight – so dining out can be off the menu for many.

The Steeple Corner Cafe on Stafford Road has the answer.

It’s one of the facilities run by The Real Junk Food Project Sheffield and runs on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

This Friday, January 11, chef Brendan Barwise is hosting a Chinese bistro night for its first event of the year.

Food cooked on the night will also be made from ingredients that would otherwisen have gone in the bin – a double win.

There is a £5 fee to reserve a place then any contributions on the night goes to support our parent project The Real Junk Food Project, which has recently raised almost £50,000 to create Sheffield’s first sustainable food centre.

To book one of the limited places available, visit eventbrite.com or search for “Bistro#1 2019: Chinese on Facebook.”