Peak District producers fight back against the supermarkets

Peak District producers, farmers and businesses have united to offer a supermarket style delivery of local products - right to the doorstep.

SaucedHere.co.uk offers a convenient grocery delivery alternative that directly supports the local economy instead of national supermarkets.

There are over 1,250 products now online from around 40 local producers, all of which can be delivered to the door of holiday cottages, campsites or homes.

The collaboration is the brainchild of Luke Osborne who has spent over a decade buying from and interacting with some of the best purveyors in the Peak District.

His inspiration for the project came from seeing a number of local businesses close down whilst a fleet of supermarket delivery vehicles drove past.

The service offers a full basket of products, from the area’s top purveyors of meats, dairy, fruit and vegetables, local ales and even wine.

All are now available to collect every Tuesday evening between 5pm and 7pm from a new ‘click and collect’ station at The Anglers Rest in Bamford.

The Anglers was bought by the local community in 2013 to become Derbyshire’s

first community-owned pub,and already has strong links with many local food and drink producers.

A spokesman for the pub, owned by 350 Hope Valley locals, said they were ‘excited to offer this service to local people and those visiting the area.

