Popular Sheffield city centre watering hole hosts a “drink the bar dry” event as it closes its doors for a refurbishment

The popular city centre bar, The Wick at Both Ends, will close its doors, but only for a short time, whilst it undergoes a full refurbishment between March 18-22.

The bar is very well known in Sheffield for its cocktails and fiery lemon drizzle shots.

The Wick At Both Ends

It was established in 2010 and has since won the hearts of many, awards for best bar last year and gained a reputation as one of the most dynamic bars in the city.

It will now undergo a full refurbishment, which will see a new layout, decor and feel, whilst keeping it's reminiscent character and party atmosphere.

The bar will also be launching a brand new cocktail menu along with their recent new food menu from Twisted Pizza.

The venue is having a 'drink the bar dry' special closing event, this Sunday, on St Patrick's Day with drinks as low as £2.50 a pint.

It is due to reopen on the March 22 with a relaunch event just in time for next weekend and will see some more special announcements on the way about their official launch party.

General Manager, Reece said: 'We are very excited to unveil the new and improved Wick!

“The refurb is very much needed and it will be great to launch our new menus alongside the reopening.”

More information can be found on their Facebook an Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/thewicksheffield/ https://www.facebook.com/TheWickAtBothEnds/