Casa Mia is something of a hidden gem.

It’s tucked away on a Nether Edge’s Wolstenholme Roadf but is worth seeking out.

The food is Italian - with plenty of interesting pasta dishes, well presented meat options and naughty desserts to get stuck into.

The pan fried scallops with parma ham are worth trying as is a zingy. creamy lemon roulade.

And owners Donna and Francisco Santos do some incredible offers mid week on their pizza and pasta.

One to take the whole family to.