Recommendation of the week: No Name, Crookes

Modern food, executed perfectly in an independent neighbourhood bistro is usually the stuff of dreams.

But No Name in Crookes is reality, and chef Thomas Samworth serves up delicious dishes without pretension in the tiny venue, the first all of his own.

The menu is adapted weekly - but if it reappears, the beef fillet carpaccio is as moreish as it is beautiful - and desserts are sensational.

Diners can also take their own wine, and booking in advance is advised, as word has got out and it is incredibly popular.