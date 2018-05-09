Recommendation of the week: Tabby Teas, Cemetery Road

Like cake, cuppas – and cats?

Tabby Teas is making the most of the current national obsession with animal cafes, and has given a home to 11 former rescue cats with wildly different personalities.

The novelty value is huge – and watching the cats leap out of their hiding spots at snack time, play or sleep is strangely relaxing. But they also serve coffee from Sheffield firm Frazer Coffee Roasters and do a selection of food catering for all, including vegan peanut cookies and massive wedges of cake.

Book online.