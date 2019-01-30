Recommendation of the week: Vegan menu at Napoleon's in Owlerton 

The vegan takeover of the Sheffield food scene continues apace as Napoleon’s Casino becomes the latest city restaurant to risk the wrath of Piers Morgan.

The Owlerton gambling Mecca has been offering a limited selection of meat and dairy free options since the turn of the year. These include a starter of sweet baked tomato and pimento galette, mains of roasted cauliflower steak and a beetroot and quinoa burger, and a chocolate and coconut torte for dessert. The £24 meal comes with a drink and free £5 chip for use in the casino.