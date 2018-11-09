Remo’s is bringing Italian authenticity to Broomhill

A popular Italian cafe in Sheffield has undergone the biggest transformation in its 18-year history.

Broomhill’s Remo’s is now open every Friday and Saturday evening following a stylish makeover and the addition of its first alcohol licence.

Owner Remo Simeone has come a long way since he first started working at nearby Nonnas on Ecclesall Road over 20 years ago. The experience persuaded him that Broomhill needed its own piece of Italian authenticity and Remo’s Café was born. As popularity increased, so did the size of the café as he extended into the downstairs of the premises.

Remo’s now welcomes a new chef – Lendi, formerly of Nonnas – and an ever-changing menu, boasting fine Italian wines and draft Italian lager.

Remo said: “It has been a true honour to bring a touch of my homeland to Broomhill these past 18 years. We’ve tried regular bistro nights in recent years which have provided popular. We’re now taking things one step further by serving alcohol and opening every Friday and Saturday night.”