Restaurant week to return to Sheffield this month

A campaign to introduce Sheffield diners to new restaurants - and fill eatery tables during the week - is set to return on an expanded basis.

Dine Sheffield, which ran for a week for the first time last summer, is back between March 15-29.

The initiative from Sheffield BID works as restaurants signed up to the scheme then offer bespoke menus, with prices from just £5.

Diners then download vouchers for the restaurant they wish to visit.

Tina Gage, of Arundel Street restaurant Silversmith’s, said: “We joined Dine Sheffield last year and were pleasantly surprised at the vast quantity of new customers that tried Silversmiths. The event brought a lot of custom into the city centre, especially those that didn’t realise these independents existed, giving the opportunity for people to experience new places that they wouldn’t usually try.”

Visit dinesheffield.co.uk

Award win could be sweet

Sheffield chocolatier Max Scotford has been nominated for a Yorkshire wide award - less than two years after starting up.

The Kelham Island based businessman is in the running for the Garbutt + Elliott Yorkshire Food Entrepreneurs Awards, alongside 28 other businesses.

The inaugural awards, which are organised by Yorkshire accountancy firm Garbutt + Elliott, recognise the best among the county’s food and drink producers and retailer.

“Bullion Chocolate has shown its ability to navigate the world of business and thrive in an entrepreneurial and notoriously competitive sector”, said managing partner, Russell Turner.

The awards take place on March 7.