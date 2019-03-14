The opportunity to make and drink your own gin, oh go on then!

Gin classes at The Devonshire in Sheffield city centre have a different theme every month and give fans the opportunity to sample a selection of gins.

We got the chance to create our own unique tastes, as the bar provides the base spirit and a variety of different botanicals and infusions to craft your own custom gin.

We made a selection of doubles - of course – which included lemon, honey, cinnamon, apple and ginger. Also raspberry with a dash of Henderson’s Relish, which was like a meal in a glass! It was fascinating trying out different flavours, and our reviewer Di makes several gins at home so it gave her some new ideas. The Devonshire also hosts a jazz evening from 8pm, with live jazz performances from local artists and guests can enjoy half price gin too. It’s a really fun evening.

Visit www.thedevonshiresheffield.co.uk for more details of the classes.