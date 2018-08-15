Sheffield chef to lead York kitchen in takeover

A Sheffield chef is to lead the kitchen at a York venue as part of a chef takeover.

Luke French of Jöro, based at Kelham Island, will be the next culinary star to appear at Le Cochon Aveugle.

He will take over the Walmgate restaurant’s kitchen this Sunday August as he joins owner Josh Overington to create an exciting collaborative menu.

They will serve up a special one-off tasting menu.

“We launched our chef takeover nights earlier this summer and our previous two have been a huge success,” said Josh.

“Luke is a very exciting up-and-coming chef who has some amazing ideas. His dishes are world class and I love how innovative he is. I am looking forward to welcoming him and can’t wait to see what he comes up with.”