Sheffield Cooks: Beautiful plateful to recreate

A mix of spices is used with delicate fresh cod in this lovely dish from former MasterChef of Great Britain Andy Gabbitas at the Wortley Arms in Wortley, Sheffield.

Garnished with some micro herbs, the pan-fried cod with sag aloo, courgette fritters, cherry tomato and cumin sauce makes a beautiful plateful to create at home and also features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

Make this beautiful fish dish at home

The book is available to buy from Waterstone’s, Amazon and venues featured in the book.

INGREDIENTS

For the tomato and cumin sauce:

½ onion, finely diced

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp olive oil

50ml white wine

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt

For the sag aloo:

200ml coconut milk

1 tsp ground turmeric

200g new potatoes, cooked and lightly crushed

150g baby spinach leaves

For the cod

4 x 150g cod fillets

For the courgette fritters

2 tsp coriander seed

2 tsp cumin seed

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp chopped coriander

4 tbsp gram flour Salt, to season

1 courgette, sliced

To serve:

Micro coriander (optional)

METHOD

For the tomato and cumin sauce, sauté the onion and cumin seeds in the olive oil until cooked.

Add the white wine, reduce by one-third and add the cherry tomatoes.

Continue cooking until the tomatoes are soft but still keeping their shape, season with salt and set aside.

For the sag aloo, warm the coconut milk and turmeric in a pan and add the crushed potatoes.

Stir until the potatoes are hot, add the spinach and take off the heat.

For the cod, preheat the oven to 180°c.

Pan-fry the cod fillets, season and cook in the oven for about five minutes.

For the courgette fritters, mix all the ingredients except the courgette with enough water to make a batter.

Add the courgettes and deep-fry until golden.

Drain them of oil.

To serve, plate the sag aloo with the cod fillet on top, spoon over the tomato sauce, arrange the fritters on the plate and finish with some micro coriander (optional).

