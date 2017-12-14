Sheffield Cooks: Get to root of festivities with salmon dish

How about this as a Christmas starter to start the celebrations with a bang? There may not be many ingredients, or a lot of cooking instructions, but it is sure to impress any guest with its delicate flavours and high impact appearance.

The recipe for beetroot wild salmon gravadlax was created by the Scandinavian restaurant Joro, which opened a year ago in Kelham Island as part of the Krynkl development, for the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

Joro has already been handed a plethora of awards, including a Bib Gourmand from the prestigious Michelin Guide barely 12 months after unveiling its seasonal, small plate approach.

In the book the dish is described as: “ A delicate and rich cured fish, perfect with soft cheese.

“We serve the salmon with poached eggs and freshhollandaise.”

The cookbook is available to buy from Amazon, Waterstone’s and all venues featured in the book.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE WHOLE DIsh

Whole wild salmon, filleted

1 cup Maldon sea salt

1 cup granulated sugar per side

1-2 raw beetroots, grated

1 handfull of dill, coarsely chopped

Method

Lay the salmon, skin-side down, on a metal tray and cover with salt, sugar, dill and beetroot. Very gently rub the cure in to the fish.

Ensure even coverage over the fish but it doesn’t need to be thoroughly mixed. Wrap loosely in cling film allowing liquid to escape.

Place a smaller tray over the fish to weigh it down and flatten it slightly (approx. 2kg per side is best).

Leave in the fridge at least overnight, ideally 24 hours.

Gently rinse off the cure and slice thinly.

n Chef’s tip: Make sure the tray has sides high enough to hold any liquid that is lost during the cure.