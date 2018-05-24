Sheffield Cooks: Relish this meat treat of a pasty

This steak and Henderson’s Relish pasty makes four medium sized treats. The recipe features in the Henderson’s Relish cookbook, which is available to buy from Amazon, Henderson’s Relish and other local stockists.

METHOD Dice your beef and pour over the Henderson’s Relish – mix and leave to marinate for a couple of hours or if time leave in the fridge overnight.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Make the pastry first, then while it’s resting in the fridge prepare the rest of the ingredients.

For the pastry, season the flour and sift into a large bowl. Add the lard and butter or margarine and using your fingers work into the flour until it forms the consistency of fine breadcrumbs.

Sprinkle with cold water, a tablespoon at a time and mix until a stiff dough is formed. Gently knead the dough on a floured work surface, then wrap in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

For the filling, peel and finely slice and chop the potatoes, onion and swede before mixing with your marinated beef and Henderson’s relish mixture.

To assemble your pasties, cut the pastry into four pieces and roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface.

Each piece should be circular (20 to 25cm in diameter and between 3 and 4mm thick). Place a similar sized plate over the pastry and cut around for a neat circle, keeping the trimmings for your initials.

Divide the filling into four equal portions in the centre of each pastry circle, season and top with a small knob of butter.

Brush the edge of the pastry with water, fold one side over to make a half moon or D shape and crimp between the forefinger and thumb of one hand and the forefinger of the other to create a seal along the side of the pastry.

Make initials from the pastry trimmings for whom the pasty is for and place on top of each pasty.

Place on a floured or lined pre-heated baking tray, brush with milk or beaten egg and bake for 35-45 minutes until the pastry is golden and brown and the filling cooked through.

Once baked take out of the oven and leave to cool slightly (15 minutes) before serving.

n See next week’s Telegraph for another ecipe from the Derbyshire Cookbook.