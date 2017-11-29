Sheffield Cooks: Seriously slow cooked beef chilli

This recipe is a serious slow and low cook – the slower the better, with a long marinade time and an equally as long cook time.

The bar staff like to use a whole cut of beef for this recipe, the type of cut is totally up to you, but we recommend brisket, braising steak or short ribs.

INGREDIENTS

For the spice mix

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp each smoked paprika, paprika and chilli flakes

1 tsp each oregano, sage, thyme, salt and black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

FOR THE BEEF

1kg piece of beef (brisket, braising steak or short ribs)

FOR THE SAUCE

1 large carrot, roughly chopped

1 white onion, roughly chopped

3 celery sticks, roughly chopped

2-3 bay leaves

2 cans chopped tomatoes

Henderson’s Relish (as much as you dare!)

Can of your favourite IPA

To finish:

2 red peppers, chopped into chunks

2 red onions, chopped into chunks

Oil, for cooking

1 can beans of your choice

Method

So first things first, you need to prepare the spice mix. Use a bowl big enough to mix the spices.

Coat the beef in one third of the spice mix and really work it in (make a couple of slashes and holes in the meat and work the spice mix into them).

Wrap tightly in cling film and pop it in the fridge for at least six hours, or overnight is ideal.

You will need a large high-sided roasting tray and foil for this. Preheat the oven as hot as it will go.

Let your marinated meat come to room temperature and cover in foil. When this is done roast your meat for around 10-15 minutes depending upon the size of cut. Don’t open your oven until it’s starting to brown and caramelise. Remove from the hot tray and set the beef aside to rest.

For the sauce, while the roasting tray is still hot and the meat is resting, put the roughly chopped vegetables and bay leaves in the tray with one-third of the spice mix and repeat the 10-15 minutes roasting process until the vegetables start to brown.

Add the wet sauce ingredients and the meat. Reduce the oven to around 100°c, wrap the roasting tray in foil, and cook for around 8 hours or until the meat is easily pulled. Remove the meat from the tray and reduce the remaining ingredients in a super hot oven. Allow to cool and blitz in a liquidiser (or with a stick blender).

To finish, fry the onions and peppers in a large hot pan with a good splash of oil until they start to soften and brown. Reduce the heat to medium and chuck the last third of the spice mix in. Really cook it out but don’t burn it. Add the whole can of beans, including the water that the beans are soaking in (this will help to thicken the sauce), followed by the blitzed up chilli sauce. Turn down the heat and let it simmer for 30 minutes to really infuse. While this is slowly bubbling, cut your cooling meat (we like a good slab of meat) and add to the pot.

It’s ready to serve straight away but as with all stews, it improves with a good rest as this allows all the flavours to develop and marry into each

other.