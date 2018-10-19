Sheffield food stop launches city’s first Mexican breakfast menu 

They say it is the most important meal of the day….

And breakfast options in Sheffield are far from boring, with new brunch spots opening frequently.

There’s now a new way to start the day at Street Food Chef, which has just launched its new morning range.

The seven fresh dishes, including huevos rancheros, chorizo or vegan hash, aim to be nutritious, with a liberal sprinkling of chilli, and make up the city’s first full Mexican breakfast menu.

Owners Richard Golland and wife Abi, who set up their business eight years ago, said the expansion was a response to demand for all day breakfast burritos, tacos and quesadillas.

“A Mexican breakfast is a really nutritious start to the working day”, said Richard.

“It is packed full of superfoods such as avocado, black beans, coriander and tomato, plus protein and good carbs which slowly release energy, keeping you going for longer. Even if you miss lunch, you won’t run out of steam.

“It’s a far healthier option to the usual business breakfast of bacon butties and Danish pastries.”

Abi added: “Breakfast and brunch cafe culture has really taken off across the nation and Sheffield is no exception.

“People want to go out to eat their first meal of the day and they want something tasty, unusual and nutritious. Mexican fits the bill.”

The new menu launched last week with a brunch for long-time regulars and is on sale at the city centre and Sharrowvale Road branches.