Emily Hill is the marketing manager at Qualsys, an IT business implementing quality software in 124 countries based at Aizlewood Mill in Sheffield.

Are you a cook?

Yes, I love to cook from scratch most nights.

Any cooking tips?

I like to go to lots of different restaurants and then try the recipes out later.

What’s your favourite dish?

I’ve started having Huevos Rancheros for brunch. If you can stomach eating onions and garlic early, this hearty Mexican breakfast is a must!

And a drink to go with it?

Water or a coffee.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Vitos Italian restaurant in Walkley. It’s authentic, fun and delicious.

And pub?

The Old Red Lion and the Cow and Calf in Grenoside are a great place to sit next to a fire with an ale after mountain biking.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

I went to Croatia and was invited by some very friendly locals for dinner. They made an octopus stew and I was too polite to say I’m vegetarian. There were very strange tentacles.

And the best?

I au paired in the south of France when I was 18 and got to eat amazing Provencal food such as Pot au Feu, le cake and la raclette non stop.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

There are a lot of cool places. I’m a big fan of Aagrah’s. It’s getting a lot better for vegetarians too. I really like the new vegan bar, Church.