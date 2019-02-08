Sheffield restaurant crowned ‘fine-dining’ champion at national awards

A Sheffield restaurant has been crowned the winner of the ‘fine-dining’ category at a national awards ceremony, writes April Curtin.

Rafters, a 2 AA Rosette restaurant, took home the first award of the evening at this year’s Food Porn Awards, which were held earlier this month.

The Ranmoor-based restaurant was one of 12 finalists chosen from over 450 entries.

Tom Lawson, co-owner and chef at Rafters restaurant, said: “The Food Porn Awards was a great event with some really good chefs and previous winners.

“Our restaurant is fine-dining, but – as two Sheffield lads – we also want to provide a comfortable experience.”

Mr Lawson created ‘langoustine minestrone’ – the dish that won the judges’ approval.

“I am very proud to have won the best looking fine-dining dish in the North,” he added.