A Sheffield restaurant famous for its fried chicken is going meat free every week – as its first vegetarian event next week proves popular.

Lucky Fox on Division Street had an overwhelming response to its debut evening serving only vegan and vegetarian food, which takes place on Monday February 11, from 6-9pm.

It has now decided to make the event permanent, catering for the growing population of Sheffield residents who are reducing their meat intake, every Monday and Tuesday evening.

There has been a major surge in the number of vegetarian and vegan food hotspots in Sheffield in the last few years.

Places are limited on the Lucky Fox evenings.

To book a table call 0114 278 0811.