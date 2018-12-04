Sheffield restaurant’s dish shortlisted for awards celebrating beautiful food ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sheffield’s Rafters restaurant is shortlisted for a national award recognising the most beautiful food in the country – as voted for by diners.

Voting is now open in this year’s Food Porn Awards, giving the public the opportunity to vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Celebrating the region’s best-looking food, the awards have opened to culinary creations that fall under the categories of fine dining, casual dining, street eats and desserts.

This year’s 12 finalists – from 450 entries - include Rafters, as well as Liverpool based Slim’s Pork Chop Express and Barbacoa, Manchester based restaurants Masons and Albatross and Arnold.

Hull based food trader Shoot the Bull, which has appeared at the Peddler night market in Kelham Island is also in the running.

Rafters’ submitted dish for the award is a langoustine with squid ink pasta, pictured.

Sommelier and manager Alistair Myers said: “It’s a really interesting concept, the pictures will now be put onto a canvas and viewed by the judges in an “art gallery” – we can’t wait to see the picture on canvas at the awards evening.”

The final winners of the award are to be announced at a ceremony in February 2019. Previous winners include former MasterChef winner Chef Simon Wood.

To vote, visit www.foodpornawards.co.u