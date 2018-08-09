‘Sheffield’s food scene is thriving - and the vegan boom is brilliant’

Anna Pethen lives in Heeley with her other half, Ian. She is a graphic designer and heads up the design team at True North Brew Co, currently working on A Taste Of Independent Sheffield food, art and crafts market celebrating independents in Sheffield.

Are you a cook?

I love to cook – cooking tea with the radio on is how I unwind.

Any cooking tips?

Any ingredient can be swapped for something different depending on what’s in season/the fridge.

What’s your favourite dish?

To cook, risotto. To eat out, Thai or Middle Eastern.

And a drink to go with it?

Red wine

Favourite restaurant in Sheffield?

The Rutland Arms is always excellent with amazing vegan offerings. The Tramshed Kitchen is also lovely

And pub?

My local, The Sheaf View - the greatest in the world!

Worst meal you’ve ever had?

Being an experimental cook, I’ve made some real clangers.

And the best?

The best breakfast recently was at Mesters’ Social – an Indian style potato and beetroot cake with miso hollandaise.

Favourite TV cook?

Rick Stein - he’s down to earth and I’ve been inspired by his programmes.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

Sheffield’s food scene is thriving right now, and the vegan boom is brilliant! The city has lots more variety from Portugese Na Pedra, to events like Peddler and some fabulous independent restaurants and cafes - I’m excited to see what’s next.