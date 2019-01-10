“Sheffield’s London Road has to be one of the most diverse food destinations in the country” 

Tinnitus and hearing loss expert Peter Byrom recently launched his own private practice, Peter Byrom Audiology from Sheffield’s private hospitals. He and wife Ellen live in Walkley with their three children.

Are you a cook?

I like to cook- but very rarely get chance because my audiology clients often need to see me outside their own working hours.

Any cooking tips?

When you are crushing garlic, add a little salt to absorb the flavour. And use OO ground flour when you are making pizza.

What’s your favourite dish?

Fillet steak with mashed potatoes and fried onions- it’s what my mother has made me for years for a birthday treat.

And a drink to go with it?

I love a really nice IPA like BrewDog Dead Pony Club.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

The hugely popular Bragazzis’ coffee house down on Abbeydale Road do the most delicious Italian sandwiches for lunch, whichever one of the day’s specials you pick. It’s my very favourite place to stop for a light bite.

And pub?

Got to be the Walkley Beer Shop- it’s close to meet friends or go in with my wife Ellen who is fond of their raspberry beer!

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

Extremely varied- surely London Road has to be one of the most diverse in the country? From a terrific Chinese at Noodle Inn to Rossi’s Italian in a stunning old bank building resonating with history.