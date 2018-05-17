Sheffield sauce inspired by West African flavour

When Hawa Talbot started cooking her hot sauce for family and friends, she had no idea it would turn into her liveliehood.

The West African native, originally from the Fula tribe of New Guinea, got cooking when she could not find a similar sauce in Sheffield supermarkets.

The hot sauce, made with scotch bonnet chillies and passed down from generations of her family, was soon in demand for house parties and barbecues,

She then decided to make three versions, from mild to extra hot, and when demand grew the business Fula Flavour was born.

Djembe sauce, named after the Djembe drum which played a huge part in Hawa’s life when growing up in Guinea, is now their original sauce but they are now looking at introducing more West African products.

The team will be one of the hundred traders featured at the Sheffield Food Festival next weekend on the May bank holiday.

Hawa said: “It all started from missing home and the wonderful chilli sauce we used to have with almost everything when growing up.

“Unfortunately, once in the UK I could not find anything like it in the market so I had to do something about it!

“I started making the sauce for myself at home, then for close family and friends giving them the opportunity to try wonderful West African cuisine. “ It was great to see people falling in love with my hot sauce just like I did as a child!

“People loved the hot sauce because of its versatility. It can be used as dip, as a sauce or even as a marinade.

“It’s great with fries, on your barbecued meat and even with plain old simple beans on toast.”

The artisan market at Sheffield Food Festival will feature more than 50 traders, selling everything from preserves to pies and craft beer to special teas, in the Peace Gardens, Town Hall square and Fargate.