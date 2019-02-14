A Sheffield fishmonger which has become a popular lunch spot is the latest trader to be confirmed for a new city food hall.

JH Mann on Sharrow Vale Road offers customers the chance to eat their fresh seafood – selected from their heaving fish counters - and sample wines in the charm of their shop.

Now Kommune, which will be Sheffield’s second food hall for independent street food traders when it takes over the former Castle House close to Castlegate, will be the new home for JH Mann’s second venue.

Expect dishes such as mackerel Scotch eggs, wild bass and squid risotto, smoked salmon breakfasts and more to be on the menu.

Owner Christian Szurko said: “We’ve been looking for a site for ages and then Kommune approached us about six months ago. There will be a lot more scope to do different dishes there.”

There have been several traders confirmed for Kommune since the first announcement was made at the beginning of the year.

Chaat Cart, Fat Hippo and The Depot Bakery are also to join Sheffield favourites Pom Kitchen, Hop Hideout and Shoot The Bull.

Chaat Cart will be providing their South Indian inspired cuisine which has won awards in Manchester whilst Fat Hippo are bringing indulgent burgers from their birthplace, Newcastle. Kelham Island brunch hotspot The Depot Bakery will focus on a new range of patisserie products alongside a few classics. An opening date for Kommune has yet to be confirmed.