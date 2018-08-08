Sheffield supper club inspired by Parisian ‘boho feast’

Sheffield’s Creative Industries Quarter may be a long way from Paris, but that hasn’t stopped its newest venue taking inspiration from across the channel.

The first supper club at The Mowbray - which opened last month after a three year restoration of the former steel and iron merchants - will take place on August 18.

Called The Yorkshire Barbecue, it was inspired by a ‘boho feast’ at the former May Ray restaurant in Paris, owned by stars including Johnny Depp.

The summer feast aims to be a long lazy dinner that ends on the dance floor, and will include two courses, a drink and music from guest DJ Charlotte Gutu.

Dishes will feature ingredients sourced from Yorkshire - including fresh mackerel from Whitby, by way of JH Mann at Sharrowvale.

For more details and tickets priced £35 per person visit themowbray.co.uk.

Talking of supper clubs...

Soul food, coffee, whisky and plant-based food are all getting their moment in the spotlight at a series of supper clubs.

The Broadfield pub on Abbeydale Road has its next event, focusing on food from New Orleans, on August 21.

It promises ‘big flavours and ‘bags of character’ while the event on September 18 looks at coffees from ‘Eldon Street to Ethiopia’, which five courses featuring the beans.

Book a place via The Broadfield.

Small plate inspiration

Latin inspired restaurant Revolution de Cuba is offering three tapas dishes for £10 as part of the new Dine & Discover initiative in Sheffield.

The project aims to help people discover ‘hidden gems’ and new places to eat in the city centre with a different offer each month.