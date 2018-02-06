Six wines to try this Valentine’s Day

A romantic meal in wouldn’t be the same without a bottle of wine to add something special to the occasion.

On Valentine’s Day, the time is right for a really impressive bottle.

Here are six recommendations to see you through the season of love - no matter how you spend it.

Bottega Gold prosecco brut, available at www.thewinewaiter.com, £18 a bottle.

This metallic bottle is sure to wow before a glass is even poured.

The drink itself is pale, fresh and packed with apples. For fans of all things pink, it also comes in rose, also available from The Wine Waiter, which is based in Bakewell, for £18.

The rose version provides the perfect blend of flavours of strawberries and raspberries.

It has a distinctive taste, but the flavours are delicate and compliment each other well. It really feels like treat to drink.

Step it up a gear with Taittinger Nocturne Rose ‘City Lights’ NV, £54, from www.champagnedirect.co.uk. This mellow champagne is one you could drink all night- stylish, subtle and just sweet enough. Sister wine Taittinger’s Brut Prestige Rosé, £50 from Waitrose and Asda, is vibrant in both colour and flavour.

An ideal one to start off the evening with an aperitif.

If you are serving up sumptous seafood, then La Crema Monterey Chardonnay 2015 could be the perfect companion.

This Californian creation is creamy and multi-layered with notes of tropical fruit.

It costs £19.99 from winedirect.co.uk.

Another Chardonnay to test your tastebuds is Bouchard Père & Fils Bourgogne Chardonnay La Vignée 2014, which costs around £13 from Penistone Wine Cellars and Amazon.

This is a classically made fine wine that would pair well with the cheese course - and it has 300 years of history to boot.