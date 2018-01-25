Slow cooked winter warmers from Mr Pickles’ Food Emporium

As we settle into the new year here at Mr Pickles’ Yorkshire Food Emporium, we look forward to a fresh seasonal cycle and the produce it will bring.

With promises of delicious asparagus, colourful rainbow chard, sweet peas and more, there is so much flavour awaiting us.

But the recent snowy winter weather reminds us that there’s still plenty of opportunity to slow cook all things warming and unctuous.

Perfect if you like to get in from the cold to a dinner bubbling away gently in the slow cooker.

Not only is slow cooking a super convenient way to prepare food, as you can leave the dish to cook as you get on with the rest of your day, it’s incredibly easy as long as you’ve chosen your ingredients carefully.

Although you’re cooking at a low temperature, it’s important to choose things that will withstand the long cooking time.

Try root vegetables rather than leaves as anything delicate will disintegrate and use a good quality stock or wine as the flavours will permeate throughout the whole dish.

When it comes to meat there are a number of cuts that not only cope with slow cooking, but benefit greatly from it.

Shoulder of lamb, belly pork and pigs’ cheeks are fabulous choices and we regularly have them available in our meat counter.

Beef provides even more choice and, as we buy in the whole cow, we have the full range of cuts.

Short ribs have a good level of fat running through the meat which makes them ideal for slow cooking. Each has a thin strip of rib bone attached but the meat will fall away from it as it cooks and you’ll be able to pull the bone clean out of the dish.

Shin is a working muscle from the leg and it should be slow cooked to tenderise the meat and break the fat down to add extra richness to your meal.

Great in a pot roast, brisket is quite fatty as it’s from the belly.

Either dice it up or cook whole until the meat is soft and yielding to the touch.

For an extra indulgent touch try adding a couple of chunks of oxtail; they add a lovely gelatinous texture to any dish and, like the short ribs, the meat will simply fall off the bones once cooked.

To find out more about our range of meat cuts and joints, along with recipe ideas and cooking tips, please do pop in to see our butcher’s counter at Mr Pickles’ on Abbeydale Road. We’re open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.