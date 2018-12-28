Taste authentic Latin American confections at new Sheffield cafe 

Ana Moore is bringing a slice of Latin America to Sheffield’s Sellers Wheel.

The Argentinian has opened her new venture inside modern hair salon We Are Laundry, and is hoping to offer customers something different, by cooking confections and dishes such as those she would have made at home.

The Latin American caramel cookies

Specialities include quince cheese tarts, alfajors – which are melt-in-the-mouth shortbread style cookies – local pasties, pastas and soups.

“They are all very authentic”, said Ana, who moved to Sheffield from London just over a year ago.

“I don’t think you can find them anywhere else in Sheffield.”

“The alfajors are like a caramel sandwich in a very soft biscuit, they are very moreish and everybody loves them.”

Ana has mainly been catering for salon customers at Laundry Cafe but hopes to widen her audience.

Ana added: “We are very proud of our cafe and we would like to spread the word.”

New menus unveiled

Student staple The Nursery Tavern pub, on Ecclesall Road, has reopened after a refurbishment, and with a new food menu.

Tapas, stone baked pizzas, steak and slow cooked meat options are on the menu.

In the city centre, Turtle Bay next to Sheffield City Hall has also launched new menu options, with plenty of plant based dishes for those giving Veganuary a whirl.

The Caribbean restaurant has added a three course vegan dinner for £15, plus a vegan salted caramel brownie dessert.