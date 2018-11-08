The ‘divine inspiration’ behind Sheffield woman’s new pudding gin business

“I like to think it was my mum getting in touch” smiled Jayne Pearson, remembering the moment she decided to start her own gin business.

Jayne had given up her job to look after her mum, who died in January.

”She was my best friend and after dealing with all that grief I thought, I have to get a new job,.

”I decided I wanted to go into the gin business, I knew people were doing rhubarb gins and Sheffield gins, this gin and that gin, I was looking for some divine inspiration,

”One night I woke up and said ‘I’ve got it, I'll do pudding gins’. That’s how PudGins was born, in the middle of the night.

”I like to think it was my mum getting in touch.”

Jayne Pearson with her gin

Jayne comes up with the flavour combinations, which range from chocolate fudge cake to jam roly poly and custard, lemon drizzle and tiramisu, before having them made at a gin factory.

The 50-year-old, of Sothall, added: “I thought of trying to make it at home but my husband and I went to the Masham Gin Factory as part of our research and the woman there said you can’t do that, it's making Moonshine!”

PudGins made their debut at the Ridgeway Farmers' Market earlier this year, and have since appeared at various events, as well as being stocked in some Sheffield bars, including the one at Mosborough Hall Hotel.

They are designed to be drunk with different soft drinks instead of just tonic.

Jayne said: “At the first event I thought we would be pleased if we sold a bottle or two, but we had 25 minute queues.

“Recently we took it to the food festival at Elsecar where it was tasted by Michelin award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and he said it was the best gin he had ever tasted.

”We are getting the word out there.”

The business has made great strides since launching just six months ago, and is now gearing up for Christmas.

Visit pudgins.co.uk to buy the gins, which will alsobe on sale at upcoming events.