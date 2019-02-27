“There’s so much variety in Sheffield’s food scene” 

Kate Partlow is the communications officer for City Hearts charity, who help survivors of modern slavery. Here she tell us about some of her favourite food and drink.

Are you a cook?

Unfortunately not, although I have vowed to improve my culinary skills this year!

Any cooking tips?

The unwritten rule: Thin or lumpy gravy is never okay!

What’s your favourite dish?

One of my favourite comfort dishes is chicken pie and mash (with Hendo’s of course!)

And a drink to go with it?

A pot of Yorkshire Gold

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Silversmiths in the city centre – I recommend their bangers and mash. The staff are all really friendly and accommodating too.

And pub?

I love the Picture House on Abbeydale Road, they serve great cocktails and pizzas, and you can play Jenga and table tennis.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

A sloppy shepherd’s pie on a school retreat in Year 8.

And the best?

An amazing creamy spinach and ricotta pasta in Amsterdam – I just wish I could remember the name of the restaurant!

Your favourite TV cook?

The Hairy Bikers! My dad always has their programme on and I love their down-to-earth nature and feel-good dishes.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

Wonderful. There’s so much variety, loads of independent eateries, and always more opening – such as Cutlery Works in Kelham Island which serves delicious street food.